2020 Cadillac CT6 Platinum and CT6-V: Sharp styled, potent performer

Car Finder
By make and model
Make
Acura
Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin
Audi
Bentley
BMW
Buick
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Chrysler
Dodge
Ferrari
Fiat
Ford
Genesis
GMC
Honda
Hyundai
Infiniti
Jaguar
Jeep
Kia
Lamborghini
Land Rover
Lexus
Lincoln
Lotus
Maserati
Mazda
McLaren
Mercedes-Benz
Mini
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Porsche
Ram
Rolls Royce
Smart
Subaru
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen
Volvo
Model
Year
Go
By style
See all cars
Coupes
Sedans
Crossovers
SUVs
Trucks
Electric/Hybrid
Sports Cars
Luxury
News
All auto news
Recalls
Electric Cars
Concept Cars
SUVs
Sports Cars
Reviews
All auto reviews
2019 Ford Ranger
2019 Subaru Forester
2019 Honda Pilot
2019 Nissan Altima
2019 Acura RDX
Tesla Model 3
Best Cars
All the best cars
Best Affordable Cars
Best Crossovers
Best Electric Cars
Best Family Cars
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Best Hybrids
Best Sedans
Best SUVs
Prices
More
Photos
The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform...
2020 Hyundai Sonata brings arresting style...
Tesla Model Y SUV unveiled
Videos
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Advice & Tools
Does your car have a recall?
Guide to certified preowned cars
Ride sharing guide
Search
Go
Hi,
Settings
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Join / Sign In
Prev
Next
Prev
Next
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
49
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
50
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
51
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
52
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
53
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
54
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
55
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
56
of
57
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:
August 5, 2019
Photo:
Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
57
of
57
Now Reading
2020 Cadillac CT6 Platinum and CT6-V: Sharp styled, potent performer
Up Next
2020 Cadillac XT6 is a sharply styled seven-seater
Latest Stories
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 sprints from 0 to 100 and back again in 10.6 seconds
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 sprints from 0 to 100 and back again in 10.6 seconds
by
Andrew Krok
Five things you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Versa
Five things you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Versa
2:32
Ram 1500 Classic will soldier on, possibly with an update
Ram 1500 Classic will soldier on, possibly with an update
by
Andrew Krok
Hobbs & Shaw postcredits scenes hint at Fast & Furious spinoff's future
Hobbs & Shaw postcredits scenes hint at Fast & Furious spinoff's future
by
Sean Keane
The Porsche 718 Spyder is now, finally, a proper GT
The Porsche 718 Spyder is now, finally, a proper GT
8:16