2020 Cadillac CT5-V has 355 hp and Super Cruise tech

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V makes 355 horsepower from its twin-turbo V6 engine.  

Read the article
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 32

Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.  

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 32

LED lighting is standard all around.  

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 32

The CT5-V rolls on 19-inch wheels.  

Read the article
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 32

High-performance Michelin tires come standard on the CT5-V. 

Read the article
Photo:Cadillac
5
of 32

To improve handling, the latest version of the Magnetic Ride Control suspension is equipped on the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V.

Read the article
Photo:Cadillac
6
of 32

To set itself apart from normal CT5 models, the V gets a mesh grille, more aggressive bumpers, and quad exhaust tips.

Read the article
Photo:Cadillac
7
of 32

The CT5-V comes with Cadillac's Super Cruise driver assistance tech.  

Read the article
Photo:Cadillac
8
of 32

Look for the 2020 CT5-V to hit Cadillac dealers in early 2020.  

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 32

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V.    

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Cadillac
21
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Cadillac
27
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
30
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
31
of 32

Read the article
Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
32
of 32
