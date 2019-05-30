2020 Cadillac CT5-V has 355 hp and Super Cruise tech

By make and model
The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V makes 355 horsepower from its twin-turbo V6 engine.
Both rear- and all-wheel drive are available.
LED lighting is standard all around.
The CT5-V rolls on 19-inch wheels.
High-performance Michelin tires come standard on the CT5-V.
To improve handling, the latest version of the Magnetic Ride Control suspension is equipped on the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V.
To set itself apart from normal CT5 models, the V gets a mesh grille, more aggressive bumpers, and quad exhaust tips.
The CT5-V comes with Cadillac's Super Cruise driver assistance tech.
Look for the 2020 CT5-V to hit Cadillac dealers in early 2020.
