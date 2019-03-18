  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport
  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport

Cadillac plans to introduce the 2020 CT5 at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
1
of 8

The car introduces "a new generation of aesthetic language for Cadillac," according to Andrew Smith, Cadillac's executive director for global design.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
2
of 8

The CT5 is built on a version of General Motors' well-known Alpha platform, versions of which have also been used for ATS and CTS, as well as the Chevrolet Camaro.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
3
of 8

Your engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, both paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
4
of 8

As on other recent Cadillac models, the CT5 will be sold in a so-called "Y" trim strategy that splits between Luxury and Sport models.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
5
of 8

Cadillac will build the CT5 at its Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, having invested $221 million to upgrade the facility for the new car.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
6
of 8

A tablet-style touchscreen with an updated version of the company's CUE infotainment software sticks up from the dashboard. It can also be controlled by a console-mounted rotary controller, as seen in the XT4 and XT6.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
7
of 8

The Cadillac CT5 will go on sale toward the end of 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:CadillacRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

2020 Cadillac CT5 reveals a new design language for the brand

Up Next

Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept is a pickup truck tease

Latest Stories

The Porsche 911 hybrid will come when we ask for it

The Porsche 911 hybrid will come when we ask for it

by
Show Us Yours: Submit photos of your weekend ride

Show Us Yours: Submit photos of your weekend ride

by
Nvidia developing an 'autonomous car driver's license' based on its tech

Nvidia developing an 'autonomous car driver's license' based on its tech

by
Nvidia Drive Constellation is an online training ground for autonomous vehicles

Nvidia Drive Constellation is an online training ground for autonomous vehicles

by
SEC 'stunned' Musk didn't seek required approval for Tesla tweets

SEC 'stunned' Musk didn't seek required approval for Tesla tweets

by