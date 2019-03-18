2020 Cadillac CT5 reveals a new design language for the brand

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Cadillac plans to introduce the 2020 CT5 at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
The car introduces "a new generation of aesthetic language for Cadillac," according to Andrew Smith, Cadillac's executive director for global design.
The CT5 is built on a version of General Motors' well-known Alpha platform, versions of which have also been used for ATS and CTS, as well as the Chevrolet Camaro.
Your engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, both paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
As on other recent Cadillac models, the CT5 will be sold in a so-called "Y" trim strategy that splits between Luxury and Sport models.
Cadillac will build the CT5 at its Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, having invested $221 million to upgrade the facility for the new car.
A tablet-style touchscreen with an updated version of the company's CUE infotainment software sticks up from the dashboard. It can also be controlled by a console-mounted rotary controller, as seen in the XT4 and XT6.
The Cadillac CT5 will go on sale toward the end of 2019.