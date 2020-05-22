2020 Cadillac CT4-V: Fast and engaging but not too luxurious

The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V is a handsome luxury sports sedan.
Regrettably, this car's interior is nothing special.
The CT4-V's face is quite handsome.
The backseat is just barely spacious enough to be livable.
This car's brake calipers can be had in red or blue for $595 extra.
Under the hood is a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Chevrolet Silverado truck.
This powerplant delivers 325 horses and 380 pound-feet of torque. It's also shockingly smooth for such a big four-cylinder.
The CT4-V has a perky, upturned rear.
You can clearly see the ATS lineage in this new Cadillac model.
For more photos of the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V, keep clicking through this gallery.