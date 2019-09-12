2020 Cadillac CT4 wants to be the new standard of entry-level luxury

  • 2020 Cadillac CT4
Despite an unwavering appetite for crossovers, Cadillac has underscored it will not give up on the sedan segment. 

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 made its debut on Thursday and it represents the brand's second crack at an entry-level luxury sedan.

It's actually longer than an ATS by about three inches, but it's not as wide, nor as tall by a couple inches. Headroom and legroom increase ever so slightly as well. 

The standard engine for CT4 models is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. If you spec a Premium Luxury trim or opt for the CT4-V, you'll be treated to a 2.7-liter turbo-4 engine. 

Inside the CT4, Cadillac worked to cover all touchpoints with high-quality material brushed with metal elements to underscore the technology packed into the sedan.

In the center of the dashboard, there's an 8-inch touchscreen.

Under the skin, the CT4 makes use of a new digital architecture. 

Over-the-air updates will be possible for convenience.

About the exterior styling: it's an evolutionary take on Cadillac's long-running "Art & Science" theme.

The headlights go from vertical to horizontal with long daytime-running lights drooping down the front fascia.

The rear evokes a baby CT6 look of sorts with reimagined vertical taillights.

If you like modern Cadillac design, you should love it. If Cadillac isn't on your radar, it's probably not the ideal cup of tea.

Cadillac will open the order books for its reborn entry-level sedan later this year. Look for prices to show up as we approach the CT4's production start.

