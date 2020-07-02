Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Buick Encore GX is a gussied-up Trailblazer

Buick's new SUV slots between the smaller Encore and larger Envision.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Say hello to Buick's latest SUV, the Encore GX.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The GX is not a trim level of the smaller Encore, it's a new vehicle on an entirely different platform.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior looks fine, but the materials are poor.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Two engines are available: a 1.2-liter turbo I3 and the larger, 1.3-liter turbo I3 seen here, with 155 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

All Encore GX models come standard with 18-inch wheels.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Sport Touring package adds red accents to the grille.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Encore GX's suspension is nicely tuned for daily driving.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Inside, there's plenty of room for passengers.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Unfortunately, the Encore GX doesn't feel all that nicer than the budget-minded Chevy Trailblazer on which it's based.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Buick Encore GX.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
