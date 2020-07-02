2020 Buick Encore GX is a gussied-up Trailblazer

Buick's new SUV slots between the smaller Encore and larger Envision.
Say hello to Buick's latest SUV, the Encore GX.
The GX is not a trim level of the smaller Encore, it's a new vehicle on an entirely different platform.
The interior looks fine, but the materials are poor.
Two engines are available: a 1.2-liter turbo I3 and the larger, 1.3-liter turbo I3 seen here, with 155 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque.
All Encore GX models come standard with 18-inch wheels.
The Sport Touring package adds red accents to the grille.
The Encore GX's suspension is nicely tuned for daily driving.
Inside, there's plenty of room for passengers.
Unfortunately, the Encore GX doesn't feel all that nicer than the budget-minded Chevy Trailblazer on which it's based.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Buick Encore GX.
