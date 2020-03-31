2020 Buick Enclave: It's good, but not great

Meet the 2020 Buick Enclave Essence. It's pretty good.
The seven-seat SUV is one of the most spacious in its class when it comes to third-row roominess and cargo capacity.
For 2020, the Enclave gets a minor visual upgrade in the form of a Sport Touring package. Check that box to option a dark-mesh grille and two-tone 20-inch wheels.
The Enclave doesn't do much to stand apart from the excellent competition in this class. It's pretty good, but not great.
The 3.6-liter V6 engine provides an adequate amount of power, but sounds like it's straining when accelerating. Fuel economy is also pretty middling for the class.
The new Infotainment 3 tech suite does stand out as significantly better than the previous generation with better onboard navigation, 4G LTE connected features and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Enclave's cabin isn't what I'd call luxurious, but its spacious, comfortable and nicely put together with high-quality materials.
Front-wheel drive is standard with all-wheel drive being a $2,000 option.
For the lower Preferred and Essence trim levels, any paint color but basic white adds at least $495 to the bottom line.
