2020 BMW X6 M Competition lacks space, not performance

This is the 2020 BMW X6 M Competition.
It's the slightly uglier sibling of the BMW X5 M Competition.
Like the X5 M, the X6 M gets a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
In Competition spec, it puts out 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.
The X6 M is a few thousand dollars more expensive than the X5 M, starting around $110,000.
Like the X5 M, hitting 60 mph takes less than four seconds.
The X6 M is one of those fancy crossover-coupes, which means there isn't a lot of rear headroom.
BMW expects the X6 M to sell in lower volumes than the X5 M.
