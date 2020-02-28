2020 BMW X6 M Competition lacks space, not performance

  • 2020 BMW X6 M
This is the 2020 BMW X6 M Competition.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
It's the slightly uglier sibling of the BMW X5 M Competition.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
Like the X5 M, the X6 M gets a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
In Competition spec, it puts out 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
The X6 M is a few thousand dollars more expensive than the X5 M, starting around $110,000.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
Like the X5 M, hitting 60 mph takes less than four seconds.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
The X6 M is one of those fancy crossover-coupes, which means there isn't a lot of rear headroom.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
BMW expects the X6 M to sell in lower volumes than the X5 M.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW X6 M Competition.

Photo:Uwe Fischer/BMW
