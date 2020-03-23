Here's the 2020 BMW X5 M50i.
This is the middle child of the X5 range, slotting between the xDrive50i and X5 M.
It comes with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.
This is the same V8 you'll find in other X5s, but here it produces 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
You can get 20-, 21- or 22-inch wheels on the X5 M50i. This car has 22s.
LED headlights are standard.
As are plenty of M badges.
Overall, I like the look of the X5 M50i.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the BMW X5 M50i.