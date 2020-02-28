2020 BMW X5 M Competition is the best kind of excess

Say hello to the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition.
This is the highest-performance version of the BMW X5.
The X5 M uses a 4.4-liter V8 engine with 600 horsepower.
Step up to the Competition model and you get 617 horsepower.
Regardless of model, this V8 makes 553 pound-feet of torque.
Hitting 60 mph takes as little as 3.8 seconds.
The X5 M starts just under $100,000.
The X5 M competes with cars like the Audi RS Q8 and Mercedes-AMG GLE63.
The BMW X5 M goes on sale this spring.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the BMW X5 M Competition.