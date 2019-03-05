  • 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e
  • 2020 BMW PHEV range
  • 2020 BMW PHEV range

The BMW X3 receives a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time ever this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 8

The car features a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission and a 12.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack under the rear seat.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 8

All-electric range is claimed at 28-31 miles, but be aware that US-market numbers, under the EPA's test cycle, will probably be very different.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 8

Total system output is 252 horsepower, with the 0-62-miles-per-hour run pegged at 6.5 seconds and top speed set at a healthy 130 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 8

At full throttle the car's electric motor can add a 41-horsepower boost to the powertrain, adding a lot of immediacy and punch to the X3's performance.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 8

BMW has also said it will offer an all-electric X3 in 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 8

The X3 fits into BMW's range of new-for-2019 plug-in hybrids, including the 330e, X5 xDrive45e and 745e.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 8

All four of these PHEVs launch in Europe this year, but some won't reach the US market until 2020.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

The 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e doesn't scrimp on sportiness

Up Next

2020 Alpina B7 makes BMW's flagship sedan even better

Latest Stories

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

by
Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

by
Koenigsegg Jesko is a 1,600-hp behemoth with a 'light speed' transmission

Koenigsegg Jesko is a 1,600-hp behemoth with a 'light speed' transmission

by
Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

by
2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, VW and more

2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, VW and more

by