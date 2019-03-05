The 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30e doesn't scrimp on sportiness

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The BMW X3 receives a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time ever this year.
The car features a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission and a 12.0-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack under the rear seat.
All-electric range is claimed at 28-31 miles, but be aware that US-market numbers, under the EPA's test cycle, will probably be very different.
Total system output is 252 horsepower, with the 0-62-miles-per-hour run pegged at 6.5 seconds and top speed set at a healthy 130 mph.
At full throttle the car's electric motor can add a 41-horsepower boost to the powertrain, adding a lot of immediacy and punch to the X3's performance.
BMW has also said it will offer an all-electric X3 in 2020.
The X3 fits into BMW's range of new-for-2019 plug-in hybrids, including the 330e, X5 xDrive45e and 745e.
All four of these PHEVs launch in Europe this year, but some won't reach the US market until 2020.