2020 BMW X3 30e: Electrified for a bit of potent punch

  2020 BMW X3 30e
Take a gander at the new X3 xDrive30e, an all-wheel-drive crossover with plenty of torque and 20 miles of all-electric range.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
1
of 33

The X3 30e takes the powertrain right out of the 330e and plunks it under its hood.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2
of 33

A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is combined with an 80-kilowatt electric motor. Together they're good for 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 33

A 12-kilowatt-hour battery pack is located under the rear seat.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
4
of 33

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 33

You'll pay extra for driver assistance features. Things like blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and pedestrian- and front-collision warning are all part of a $500 Driving Assistance Package.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 33

You can add adaptive cruise control and highway driving assist to that package and pay a total of $1,700.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 33

Behind the rear seats is 27.2 cubic feet of space, expanding to 59.4 cubic feet when the seats are folded.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 33

The fully loaded tester pictured here comes in at $65,020, including $995 for destination.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 33

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW X3 30e.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
22
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
24
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
26
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
27
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
28
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 33
2020 BMW X3 30e: Electrified for a bit of potent punch

