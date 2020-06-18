2020 BMW X3 30e: Electrified for a bit of potent punch

Take a gander at the new X3 xDrive30e, an all-wheel-drive crossover with plenty of torque and 20 miles of all-electric range.
The X3 30e takes the powertrain right out of the 330e and plunks it under its hood.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is combined with an 80-kilowatt electric motor. Together they're good for 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
A 12-kilowatt-hour battery pack is located under the rear seat.
Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
You'll pay extra for driver assistance features. Things like blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and pedestrian- and front-collision warning are all part of a $500 Driving Assistance Package.
You can add adaptive cruise control and highway driving assist to that package and pay a total of $1,700.
Behind the rear seats is 27.2 cubic feet of space, expanding to 59.4 cubic feet when the seats are folded.
The fully loaded tester pictured here comes in at $65,020, including $995 for destination.
