BMW X1 gets a fresh face for 2020

Behold, the 2020 BMW X1.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
1
of 29

The X1's most noticeable 2020 model year update is its larger grille.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
2
of 29

New LED headlights and hexagonal running lights also adorn the updated front fascia.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
3
of 29

The eight-speed automatic transmission gets new shift mapping for smoother performance.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
4
of 29

Redesigned taillights round out the changes to the X1's rump.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
5
of 29

All X1 models are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
6
of 29

Both front- and all-wheel drive are available.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
7
of 29

New wheel and color choices round out the 2020 model year changes.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
8
of 29

Look for the 2020 X1 to go on sale later this year.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
9
of 29

Keep scrolling for more 2020 BMW X1 photos.

Read the article
Photo:BMW
10
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
11
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
12
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
13
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
14
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
15
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
16
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
17
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
18
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
19
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
20
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
21
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
22
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
23
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
24
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
25
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
26
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
27
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
28
of 29

Read the article
Photo:BMW
29
of 29
