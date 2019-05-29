BMW X1 gets a fresh face for 2020

By make and model
Behold, the 2020 BMW X1.
The X1's most noticeable 2020 model year update is its larger grille.
New LED headlights and hexagonal running lights also adorn the updated front fascia.
The eight-speed automatic transmission gets new shift mapping for smoother performance.
Redesigned taillights round out the changes to the X1's rump.
All X1 models are powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Both front- and all-wheel drive are available.
New wheel and color choices round out the 2020 model year changes.
Look for the 2020 X1 to go on sale later this year.
Keep scrolling for more 2020 BMW X1 photos.