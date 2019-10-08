2020 BMW M8 Convertible is the top-down top dog

  • 2020 BMW M8 Convertible
The BMW M8 is also offered as a convertible.

Photo:BMW
1
of 68

It uses the same 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 as the coupe, rated for 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:BMW
2
of 68

The M8 Convertible also comes in Competition guise, with 617 hp.

Photo:BMW
3
of 68

The convertible is some 250 pounds heavier than the M8 Coupe, simply because of the power roof mechanism.

Photo:BMW
4
of 68

While the BMW M8 Coupe will accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds flat, the Convertible does it in 3.1 -- not too shabby.

Photo:BMW
5
of 68

A neck-warmer blows warm air up through the front seats and out a small vent just below the headrest. This is great for chilly, top-down drives.

Photo:BMW
6
of 68

The M8 Convertible starts at $142,500.

Photo:BMW
7
of 68

If you want the M8 Competition Convertible, that'll be $155,000.

Photo:BMW
8
of 68

The BMW M8 Convertible is on sale now.

Photo:BMW
9
of 68

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2020 BMW M8 Convertible. 

Photo:BMW
10
of 68

Photo:BMW
11
of 68

Photo:BMW
12
of 68

Photo:BMW
13
of 68

Photo:BMW
14
of 68

Photo:BMW
15
of 68

Photo:BMW
16
of 68

Photo:BMW
17
of 68

Photo:BMW
18
of 68

Photo:BMW
19
of 68

Photo:BMW
20
of 68

Photo:BMW
21
of 68

Photo:BMW
22
of 68

Photo:BMW
23
of 68

Photo:BMW
24
of 68

Photo:BMW
25
of 68

Photo:BMW
26
of 68

Photo:BMW
27
of 68

Photo:BMW
28
of 68

Photo:BMW
29
of 68

Photo:BMW
30
of 68

Photo:BMW
31
of 68

Photo:BMW
32
of 68

Photo:BMW
33
of 68

Photo:BMW
34
of 68

Photo:BMW
35
of 68

Photo:BMW
36
of 68

Photo:BMW
37
of 68

Photo:BMW
38
of 68

Photo:BMW
39
of 68

Photo:BMW
40
of 68

Photo:BMW
41
of 68

Photo:BMW
42
of 68

Photo:BMW
43
of 68

Photo:BMW
44
of 68

Photo:BMW
45
of 68

Photo:BMW
46
of 68

Photo:BMW
47
of 68

Photo:BMW
48
of 68

Photo:BMW
49
of 68

Photo:BMW
50
of 68

Photo:BMW
51
of 68

Photo:BMW
52
of 68

Photo:BMW
53
of 68

Photo:BMW
54
of 68

Photo:BMW
55
of 68

Photo:BMW
56
of 68

Photo:BMW
57
of 68

Photo:BMW
58
of 68

Photo:BMW
59
of 68

Photo:BMW
60
of 68

Photo:BMW
61
of 68

Photo:BMW
62
of 68

Photo:BMW
63
of 68

Photo:BMW
64
of 68

Photo:BMW
65
of 68

Photo:BMW
66
of 68

Photo:BMW
67
of 68

Photo:BMW
68
of 68
2020 BMW M8 Convertible is the top-down top dog

2020 BMW M8 is a big coupe with big power

