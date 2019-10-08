2020 BMW M8 Convertible is the top-down top dog

The BMW M8 is also offered as a convertible.
It uses the same 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 as the coupe, rated for 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
The M8 Convertible also comes in Competition guise, with 617 hp.
The convertible is some 250 pounds heavier than the M8 Coupe, simply because of the power roof mechanism.
While the BMW M8 Coupe will accelerate to 60 mph in 3 seconds flat, the Convertible does it in 3.1 -- not too shabby.
A neck-warmer blows warm air up through the front seats and out a small vent just below the headrest. This is great for chilly, top-down drives.
The M8 Convertible starts at $142,500.
If you want the M8 Competition Convertible, that'll be $155,000.
The BMW M8 Convertible is on sale now.
