2020 M5 Edition 35 Years is a dark gray homage to BMW's performance sedan

The BMW M5 Edition 35 Years celebrates more than three decades of the company's iconic sport sedan.

The Edition 35 Years builds off the M5 Competition model.

Matte-like, dark gray paint and similarly colored wheels are exclusive to this 35th-anniversary model.

The M5 Competition is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8, with 617 horsepower.

With all-wheel drive, the M5 Competition can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The M5 Edition 35 Years has its electronically limited top speed increased from 155 mph to 189.

Only 350 of these will be available globally, with just 35 destined for the US.

Gold aluminum trim is unique to the Edition 35 Years car.

The US-spec examples will go into production in September.

Want one? It'll set you back $128,995.

One final look at the 2020 M5 Edition 35 Years.

