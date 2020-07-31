The 2020 BMW M2 CS is an even better performer

  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS
  • 2020 BMW M2 CS

Say hello to the 2020 BMW M2 CS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 59

This is the sharpest version of BMW's lovely M2 coupe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 59

The interior is largely unchanged from other M2 models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 59

You definitely want it with the manual transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 59

You also definitely want the gold wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 59

The CS adds a few carbon fiber exterior bits.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 59

The twin-turbo straight-six engine makes 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 59

The M2 has a great stance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 59

The CS costs roughly $25,000 more than a standard M2 Competition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 59

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M2 CS.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
11
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
12
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
13
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
14
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
15
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
16
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
17
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
18
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
19
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
20
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
21
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
22
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
23
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
24
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
25
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
26
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
27
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
28
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
29
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
30
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
31
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
32
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
33
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
34
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
35
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
36
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
37
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
38
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
39
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
40
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
41
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
42
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
43
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
44
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
45
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
46
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
47
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
48
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
49
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
50
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
51
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
52
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
53
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
54
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
55
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
56
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
57
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
58
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
59
of 59
Now Reading

The 2020 BMW M2 CS is an even better performer

Up Next

2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow edition is for executive goths only
2020 Honda E driven, 2021 Ford Bronco reservations and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Honda E driven, 2021 Ford Bronco reservations and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
How to watch NASCAR at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway without cable

How to watch NASCAR at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway without cable

by
Here's the cheapest electric vehicle in the US -- and it comes from China

Here's the cheapest electric vehicle in the US -- and it comes from China

by
GM and EVgo will bring over 2,700 new fast chargers to national network

GM and EVgo will bring over 2,700 new fast chargers to national network

by
Tesla battery cells in for more juice, supplier Panasonic says

Tesla battery cells in for more juice, supplier Panasonic says

by