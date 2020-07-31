The 2020 BMW M2 CS is an even better performer

Say hello to the 2020 BMW M2 CS.
This is the sharpest version of BMW's lovely M2 coupe.
The interior is largely unchanged from other M2 models.
You definitely want it with the manual transmission.
You also definitely want the gold wheels.
The CS adds a few carbon fiber exterior bits.
The twin-turbo straight-six engine makes 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque.
The M2 has a great stance.
The CS costs roughly $25,000 more than a standard M2 Competition.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW M2 CS.