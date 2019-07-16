2020 BMW Alpina B7 is the king of Bavarian roads

By make and model
The new Alpina B7 is based on the updated 2020 BMW 7 Series.
Power comes from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine.
There's a whopping 600 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque under the hood.
All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Alpina B7 gets new suspension hardware and bigger brakes to help it perform better.
Alpina says the B7 can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.
Top speed? 205 mph. Mercy me.
The B7 looks awesome on the Alpina-specific, 20-spoke, 20-inch wheels.
The Alpina B7 goes on sale later this year, and starts at $142,800 in the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW Alpina B7.