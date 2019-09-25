2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door grand tourer

The BMW 8 Series is now available in a four-door Gran Coupe variant. (In other words, it's an 8 Series sedan.)
BMW says the Gran Coupe will soon account for 50% of all 8 Series sales.
In the US, the 8 Series Gran Coupe will initially be available in 840i guise (pictured) as well as a hotter M850i.
The 840i will come with either rear- or all-wheel drive, while the M850i exclusively uses all-wheel drive.
The 840i is powered by a turbocharged, 3.0-liter I6 engine, producing 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque.
The M850i, meanwhile, gets a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8, good for 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.
There will soon be an M8 Gran Coupe, too, which should offer somewhere around 600 horsepower. Yowza.
The 8 Series Gran Coupe is actually less expensive than its two-door siblings.
The 840i Gran Coupe starts at $85,895, including destination charges.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe from our first drive event in Faro, Portugal.