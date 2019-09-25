2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door grand tourer

  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe
  • 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe

The BMW 8 Series is now available in a four-door Gran Coupe variant. (In other words, it's an 8 Series sedan.)

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 70

BMW says the Gran Coupe will soon account for 50% of all 8 Series sales.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 70

In the US, the 8 Series Gran Coupe will initially be available in 840i guise (pictured) as well as a hotter M850i.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 70

The 840i will come with either rear- or all-wheel drive, while the M850i exclusively uses all-wheel drive.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 70

The 840i is powered by a turbocharged, 3.0-liter I6 engine, producing 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 70

The M850i, meanwhile, gets a twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8, good for 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 70

There will soon be an M8 Gran Coupe, too, which should offer somewhere around 600 horsepower. Yowza.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 70

The 8 Series Gran Coupe is actually less expensive than its two-door siblings.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 70

The 840i Gran Coupe starts at $85,895, including destination charges.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 70

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW 840i Gran Coupe from our first drive event in Faro, Portugal.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
23
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
24
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
25
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
26
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
27
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
28
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
29
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
30
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
31
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
32
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
33
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
34
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
35
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
36
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
37
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
38
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
39
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
40
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
41
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
42
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
43
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
44
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
45
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
46
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
47
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
48
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
49
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
50
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
51
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
52
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
53
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
54
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
55
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
56
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
57
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
58
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
59
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
60
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
61
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
62
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
63
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
64
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
65
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
66
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
67
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
68
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
69
of 70

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
70
of 70
Now Reading

2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door grand tourer

Up Next

BMW Vision iNext Concept puts a bold face forward

Latest Stories

Uber puts Eats right where you can't miss it in app redesign

Uber puts Eats right where you can't miss it in app redesign

by
Chevy's adding a turbo-4 engine to the Blazer, but why?

Chevy's adding a turbo-4 engine to the Blazer, but why?

by
2020 Ford Super Duty vs. Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Ram HD: Heavy-duty truck wars

2020 Ford Super Duty vs. Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Ram HD: Heavy-duty truck wars

by
Bollinger B1 and B2 take electric vehicles into the dirt

Bollinger B1 and B2 take electric vehicles into the dirt

by
2020 Chevy Silverado Midnight and Rally editions go dark and sporty

2020 Chevy Silverado Midnight and Rally editions go dark and sporty

by