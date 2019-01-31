The 2020 BMW 745e has more power and a longer range

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 BMW 745e, the European version of which is shown here, packs a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.
The new 7 Series plug-in has more power and a longer electric driving range than its predecessor, the 740e.
Though US figures have yet to be confirmed, under European testing the 745e can return 31-36 miles of all-electric range on a single charge. The outgoing 740e was EPA-rated for 14 miles per charge.
The hybrid's electric motor is now more powerful, making 113 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, gains of 2 hp and 9 lb-ft.
The car also has a bigger gasoline engine: The 255-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder has been replaced by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six rated for 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.
An improved battery is now rated to store 12.0 kilowatt-hours of energy, up from 9.2 kWh in the outgoing 740e.
Onboard electronics can automatically determine when to coast or use the regenerative brakes for maximum efficiency.
Think hybrids are dull? Think again: BMW says the 745e can rocket to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and has a limited top speed of 155 mph.
Inside the updated 7 Series, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system are standard,.
