2020 BMW 7 Series redesign goes heavy on the grille

The 2020 BMW 7 Series isn't a brand new generation, but rather a hefty refresh of the automaker's sixth-gen flagship.
BMW updated the look to more closely resemble the X7, which is to say it now has a grille the size of a small moon.
A set of thinner headlights flanks those big ol' kidneys, and a redesigned front bumper relies more on vertical lines than it used to.
Out back, there's a set of integrated tailpipes in the bumper and some updated taillights.
In terms of powertrains, buyers have a number of options.
The 740i wields a 3.0-liter I6 good for 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, good for a 0-to-60 sprint of 5.3 seconds.
If that's not enough, the 750i upgrades to a 523-hp, 553-lb-ft V8, dropping the 0-to-60 time to 3.9 seconds.
At the top of the range is the M760i, which sports a 600-hp, 627-lb-ft V12 that accelerates even quicker.
If you'd rather go green, there's also a plug-in hybrid model available.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2020 BMW 7 Series.