The 2020 BMW 330e is a sporty plug-in hybrid

The new BMW 3 Series has a new and improved plug-in hybrid variant, the 2020 330e.
The 330e joins other electrified BMW models like the i3s and the new X5 xDrive45e.
The 330e uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine and an 83-kilowatt electric motor.
The car's battery pack is rated for 12.0 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, up from 7.6-kWh in the last BMW 330e.
A special hybrid mode called XtraBoost adds an extra 41 horsepower for even sportier performance.
The battery pack is mounted beneath the back seat and the fuel tank sits beneath the trunk.
The sprint to 62 miles per hour takes just 6.0 seconds, BMW says.
A full-digital instrument cluster provides information on the battery's state of charge.