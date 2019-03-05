  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e
  • 2020 BMW 330e

The new BMW 3 Series has a new and improved plug-in hybrid variant, the 2020 330e.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
1
of 8

The 330e joins other electrified BMW models like the i3s and the new X5 xDrive45e.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
2
of 8

The 330e uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine and an 83-kilowatt electric motor.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
3
of 8

The car's battery pack is rated for 12.0 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, up from 7.6-kWh in the last BMW 330e.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
4
of 8

A special hybrid mode called XtraBoost adds an extra 41 horsepower for even sportier performance.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
5
of 8

The battery pack is mounted beneath the back seat and the fuel tank sits beneath the trunk.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
6
of 8

The sprint to 62 miles per hour takes just 6.0 seconds, BMW says.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
7
of 8

A full-digital instrument cluster provides information on the battery's state of charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMWRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

The 2020 BMW 330e is a sporty plug-in hybrid

Up Next

2020 Alpina B7 makes BMW's flagship sedan even better

Latest Stories

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

by
Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

Mazda CX-30 fits between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the brand's lineup

by
Koenigsegg Jesko is a 1,600-hp behemoth with a 'light speed' transmission

Koenigsegg Jesko is a 1,600-hp behemoth with a 'light speed' transmission

by
Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

Cute as a bug: The Volkswagen I.D. Buggy concept at the Geneva Motor Show

by
2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, VW and more

2019 Geneva Motor Show recap: Debuts from Audi, Ferrari, VW and more

by