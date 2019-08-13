2020 BMW 330e is a plug-in with poise

The latest version of the new BMW 3 Series has a plug-in powertrain.
The BMW 330e offers usable electric range.
Power comes from a combination of a 2.0-liter I4 engine and a 113-horsepower electric motor.
Combined output is rated at 292 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.
The 330e's battery takes about 2.5 hours to charge, at 16 amps and 230 volts.
Electric range is estimated to be about 41 miles.
The 330e handles as well as any other new 3 Series, though you can feel the added weight of the battery.
The 330e will go on sale in the US later this year.
