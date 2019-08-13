2020 BMW 330e is a plug-in with poise

  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan
  • 2020 BMW 330e Sedan

The latest version of the new BMW 3 Series has a plug-in powertrain.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 22

The BMW 330e offers usable electric range.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 22

Power comes from a combination of a 2.0-liter I4 engine and a 113-horsepower electric motor.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 22

Combined output is rated at 292 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 22

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 22

The 330e's battery takes about 2.5 hours to charge, at 16 amps and 230 volts.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 22

Electric range is estimated to be about 41 miles.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 22

The 330e handles as well as any other new 3 Series, though you can feel the added weight of the battery.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 22

The 330e will go on sale in the US later this year.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 22

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 BMW 330e sedan.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
11
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
12
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
13
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
14
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
15
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
16
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
17
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
18
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
19
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
20
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
21
of 22

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Photo:BMW
22
of 22
Now Reading

2020 BMW 330e is a plug-in with poise

Up Next

These are the 10 best engines for 2017, according to WardsAuto

Latest Stories

Anti-surveillance clothes foil cameras by making you look like a car

Anti-surveillance clothes foil cameras by making you look like a car

by
ZeroAvia is putting hydrogen fuel cells in airplanes

ZeroAvia is putting hydrogen fuel cells in airplanes

by
103,000 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for faulty seat belt parts

103,000 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for faulty seat belt parts

by
2019 Audi E-Tron becomes first electric car to earn IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

2019 Audi E-Tron becomes first electric car to earn IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus

by
Youngsters still want to buy their cars at dealerships

Youngsters still want to buy their cars at dealerships

by