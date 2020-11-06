Spending my anniversary in a car that feels like a special occasion all on its own.
Bentley's reimagined Continental has been turning heads since its introduction a couple of years ago.
But it may have reached its ultimate form in convertible trim in the gorgeous shade of Cricket Ball.
This particular example is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
The Continental wears the brand's corporate grille and signature headlights well.
The ovoid taillights also add an air of elegance to what is otherwise an understated rear end.
Oftentimes, losing the roof on a car conceived as a coupe can look like a hack job, but that's not the case here.
This more modestly powered Conti does the winged B proud.
Even design touches which could easily come off as gauche are well-integrated here.
With a price tag nearing $300,000 for my tester, Bentley really has done everything it could to justify that number.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this luxury grand tourer.
Discuss: 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 convertible: Living it up without leaving home
