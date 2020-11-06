2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 convertible: Living it up without leaving home

Spending my anniversary in a car that feels like a special occasion all on its own.

2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-1
1 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Bentley's reimagined Continental has been turning heads since its introduction a couple of years ago.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-2
2 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

But it may have reached its ultimate form in convertible trim in the gorgeous shade of Cricket Ball.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-3
3 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This particular example is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-23
4 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Continental wears the brand's corporate grille and signature headlights well.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-27
5 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The ovoid taillights also add an air of elegance to what is otherwise an understated rear end.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-25
6 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Oftentimes, losing the roof on a car conceived as a coupe can look like a hack job, but that's not the case here.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-6
7 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This more modestly powered Conti does the winged B proud.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-8
8 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Even design touches which could easily come off as gauche are well-integrated here.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-4
9 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

With a price tag nearing $300,000 for my tester, Bentley really has done everything it could to justify that number.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-5
10 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this luxury grand tourer.

Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-7
11 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-10
12 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-11
13 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-12
14 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-13
15 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-14
16 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-15
17 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-16
18 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-17
19 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-18
20 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-29
21 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-19
22 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-20
23 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-21
24 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-28
25 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-30
26 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021-bentley-continentalgt-v8-convertible-9
27 of 27
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
Read the article
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible opens up some trunk space

27 Photos
2022 VW Golf R gets more power and more tech

2022 VW Golf R gets more power and more tech

7 Photos
Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

Nissan Frontier previewed with the new Navara

31 Photos
2021 Nissan Maxima gets nostalgic with 40th Anniversary Edition

2021 Nissan Maxima gets nostalgic with 40th Anniversary Edition

5 Photos
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge has big power and a little frunk

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge has big power and a little frunk

27 Photos
2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a 591-horsepower wonder wagon

33 Photos
Tesla's Model 3 Performance subtly adds the power

Tesla's Model 3 Performance subtly adds the power

49 Photos