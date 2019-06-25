2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 Convertible: A delightful droptop

By make and model
Bentley's excellent new Continental GT V8 is also available as a droptop.
The GT V8 Convertible uses the same engine as the coupe, with the same tremendous power.
Because of the added weight of the electronically operated roof, the Continental GT V8 Convertible is slightly slower off the line than its Coupe counterpart.
But when I say slightly, I only mean one tenth of a second.
The Convertible is just as lovely to drive as the Coupe, and with the top down, you can better hear the V8's exhaust note.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is all-wheel drive.
From some angles, the Convertible looks even better than the Coupe.
The Convertible starts at $218,350.
That's $19,850 more than the Coupe.
