2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible: Unparalleled grand touring

  • 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible
  • Bentley Continental GT W12 engine
It may look the same, but the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible is new from soup-to-nuts underneath, and much improved.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Riding atop the Volkswagen Group's MSB architecture, the new Conti droptop is both stiffer and lighter.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Almond-shaped taillamps are the new-generation Continental's biggest styling departure.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
0-60 mph runs happen in a Bentley-estimated 3.7 seconds and top speed is listed at 207 mph.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
This color is dubbed Orange Flame. 

It looks great and miles deep, but I might advise against the black optics package, because it lends a bit of a Halloween vibe to the overall look.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
The power folding soft top disappears in just 19 seconds. 

An oh-so-British tweed fabric lid is newly available, too.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Trunk volume is limited to just 8.3 cubic feet of space, enough for a couple of roll-aboard suitcases or a trio of larger soft bags.

There's always the backseat...

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Bentley offers 15 leather colors; this is one of the most subdued. 

You can also chose from 15 different carpet tones, as well as eight different wood veneers.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
A new 48-volt active anti-roll system combines with an uprated air suspension and brake-based torque vectoring to improve handling substantially.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
The passenger seat is the second-best seat in the house.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
The 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 will presumably be joined by a smaller, less-expensive V8 engine option in the not-too-distant future.

If history offers any precedent, the smaller engine may actually also provide the more entertaining drive.

Photo:Bentley
Rear seats continue to be on the tight side.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2020 Bentley Continental GT Convertible.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
