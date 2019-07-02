The 2020 Bentley Bentayga gets plug-in hybrid power

  • 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid
The Bentayga Hybrid is Bentley's first plug-in model.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
1
of 23

Conveniently, it's also the brand's least-expensive offering.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
2
of 23

The Bentayga Hybrid will be priced from $156,900 when it goes on sale later this year.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
3
of 23

Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 paired with a 94-kilowatt electric motor. 

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
4
of 23

A 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides enough charge for 16 miles of all-electric range.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
5
of 23

Total system output is a healthy 443 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
6
of 23

The Hybrid doesn't look any different than other Bentaygas, save for the discreet badges on the liftgate and front doors.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
7
of 23

You can get wheels as large as 22 inches in diameter on the Bentayga Hybrid.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
8
of 23

Bentley estimates the Bentayga Hybrid will achieve around 50 miles per gallon equivalent combined.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
9
of 23

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid.

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
10
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
11
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
12
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
13
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
14
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
15
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
16
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
17
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
18
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
19
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
20
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
21
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
22
of 23

Photo:Richard Pardon/Bentley
23
of 23
