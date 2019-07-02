The 2020 Bentley Bentayga gets plug-in hybrid power

By make and model
The Bentayga Hybrid is Bentley's first plug-in model.
Conveniently, it's also the brand's least-expensive offering.
The Bentayga Hybrid will be priced from $156,900 when it goes on sale later this year.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 paired with a 94-kilowatt electric motor.
A 14.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides enough charge for 16 miles of all-electric range.
Total system output is a healthy 443 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
The Hybrid doesn't look any different than other Bentaygas, save for the discreet badges on the liftgate and front doors.
You can get wheels as large as 22 inches in diameter on the Bentayga Hybrid.
Bentley estimates the Bentayga Hybrid will achieve around 50 miles per gallon equivalent combined.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid.