2020 Audi S7 takes a fashion-forward car and adds vim

  • 2020 Audi S7

The main differentiator between S6 and S7 is out back.

1
If you care a bit more about fashion, the S7 should be the more appealing choice.     

2
It will launch in Europe with a diesel engine.

3
Since the US doesn't exactly love diesels, though, we get something else.     

4
The US-spec S6 and S7 will receive a 2.9-liter turbo V6 mated to the same electric compressor and 48-volt mild hybrid system.     

5
Net output here is a more balanced 430 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.    

6
All-wheel drive is standard in both the US and Europe, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.    

7
If that's not enough, the new S6 and S7 mark the first time that Audi will offer four-wheel steering in these vehicles.    

8
The S7 is more expensive than the others at 82,750 euro about ($93,000) to start in Germany.   

9
Keep clicking or scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Audi S7.

10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
