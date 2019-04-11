2020 Audi S7 takes a fashion-forward car and adds vim

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The main differentiator between S6 and S7 is out back.
If you care a bit more about fashion, the S7 should be the more appealing choice.
It will launch in Europe with a diesel engine.
Since the US doesn't exactly love diesels, though, we get something else.
The US-spec S6 and S7 will receive a 2.9-liter turbo V6 mated to the same electric compressor and 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Net output here is a more balanced 430 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.
All-wheel drive is standard in both the US and Europe, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
If that's not enough, the new S6 and S7 mark the first time that Audi will offer four-wheel steering in these vehicles.
The S7 is more expensive than the others at 82,750 euro about ($93,000) to start in Germany.
Keep clicking or scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Audi S7.