2020 Audi S6 gives the sedan a dash of sport

  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant
  • 2020 Audi S6 Avant

Audi on Thursday unveiled the latest generation of S6.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
1
of 39

The S6 is also available in an Avant wagon trim, if you really want to be the coolest guy on the block.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
2
of 39

Perhaps the most interesting part of the new S6 and S7 is the introduction of a diesel engine in Europe.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
3
of 39

The other side of the pond will have access to a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 that puts out 349 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
4
of 39

It's not just a regular diesel engine, either -- it comes mated to an electric turbocharger and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
5
of 39

The mild hybrid system allows the car's stop-start system to kick in around 14 miles per hour, further saving fuel.     

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
6
of 39

The electric turbocharger, on the other hand, helps out the traditional exhaust-driven turbocharger by spinning up quickly to eliminate turbo lag and improve responsiveness.    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
7
of 39

As with previous S6 models, this new one looks fairly sportier than the more pedestrian A6.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
8
of 39

In Germany, the S6 sedan will start at 76,500 euros (about $86,000), while the Avant wagon brings the price up to an even 79,000 euros (about $89,000).    

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
9
of 39

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new S6, including the Avant.

Published:Caption:Photo:AudiRead the article
10
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
11
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
12
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
13
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
14
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
15
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
16
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
17
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
18
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
19
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
20
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
21
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
22
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
23
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
24
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
25
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
26
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
27
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
28
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
29
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
30
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
31
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
32
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
33
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
34
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
35
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
36
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
37
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
38
of 39

Published:Photo:AudiRead the article
39
of 39
Now Reading

2020 Audi S6 gives the sedan a dash of sport

Up Next

2020 Audi S7 takes a fashion-forward car and adds vim

Latest Stories

2020 Chevy Corvette -- yes, the midengine one -- is coming on July 18

2020 Chevy Corvette -- yes, the midengine one -- is coming on July 18

by
Chevy will auction off the final C7 Corvette for charity in June

Chevy will auction off the final C7 Corvette for charity in June

by
2021 Polestar 2 will be built in the same Chinese plant as Volvo XC40

2021 Polestar 2 will be built in the same Chinese plant as Volvo XC40

by
Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 just got even harder to buy

Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 just got even harder to buy

by
Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp is an outdoorsy New York Auto Show concept

Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp is an outdoorsy New York Auto Show concept

by