2020 Audi S6 gives the sedan a dash of sport

Audi on Thursday unveiled the latest generation of S6.
The S6 is also available in an Avant wagon trim, if you really want to be the coolest guy on the block.
Perhaps the most interesting part of the new S6 and S7 is the introduction of a diesel engine in Europe.
The other side of the pond will have access to a 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6 that puts out 349 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
It's not just a regular diesel engine, either -- it comes mated to an electric turbocharger and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
The mild hybrid system allows the car's stop-start system to kick in around 14 miles per hour, further saving fuel.
The electric turbocharger, on the other hand, helps out the traditional exhaust-driven turbocharger by spinning up quickly to eliminate turbo lag and improve responsiveness.
As with previous S6 models, this new one looks fairly sportier than the more pedestrian A6.
In Germany, the S6 sedan will start at 76,500 euros (about $86,000), while the Avant wagon brings the price up to an even 79,000 euros (about $89,000).
