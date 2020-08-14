2020 Audi S5 Sportback is a solid, sporty daily driver

Audi's turbocharged S5 is at its best in functional Sportback guise.
Here's the 2020 Audi S5 Sportback.
The Sportback is the four-door hatchback version of Audi's lovely S5.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbo V6.
The interior is quiet, comfortable and looks great.
The S5 gets an infotainment upgrade this year by way of Audi's MIB 3 multimedia tech.
The hatchback shape makes this S5 incredibly versatile.
This is a car that would be really easy to live with every day.
The V6 engine makes 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Quattro all-wheel drive is standard.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Audi S5 Sportback.
