Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback is a solid, sporty daily driver

Audi's turbocharged S5 is at its best in functional Sportback guise.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
Here's the 2020 Audi S5 Sportback.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
The Sportback is the four-door hatchback version of Audi's lovely S5.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
Power comes from a 3.0-liter turbo V6.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
The interior is quiet, comfortable and looks great.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
The S5 gets an infotainment upgrade this year by way of Audi's MIB 3 multimedia tech.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
The hatchback shape makes this S5 incredibly versatile.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
This is a car that would be really easy to live with every day.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
The V6 engine makes 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
Quattro all-wheel drive is standard.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Audi S5 Sportback.

2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
2020 Audi S5 Sportback
