2020 Audi S4: A sharper and smarter sports sedan

For 2020, the Audi S4 sports sedan receives styling and infotainment updates.
On the outside, the S4 gets a new grille with honeycomb inserts and a front bumper with more aggressive air dams.
This S4 test car looks even more aggressive with the available Black Optic Package that adds contrasting black exterior trim and slick 19-inch V-spoke wheels.
Powering the S4 is a carryover 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine making 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
The only transmission available in the S4 is an eight-speed automatic. Thankfully, it returns quick and well-timed shifts.
According to the EPA, the S4 returns an estimated 20 miles per gallon in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.
For the cabin, the biggest update comes in the form of a new MIB3 infotainment system that's 10 times quicker than the previous system.
In this S4 test car, MIB 3 controls a Bang & Olufsen sound system, navigation, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster is also found inside of this S4. The 12.3-inch high-resolution display features a special S Performance layout that's exclusive to the S4.
The 2020 Audi S4 starts at $50,895, which includes $995 for destination.
