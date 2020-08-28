2020 Audi S4: A sharper and smarter sports sedan

  • 2020-audi-s4-1
  • 2020-audi-s4-2
  • 2020-audi-s4-3
  • 2020-audi-s4-4
  • 2020-audi-s4-5
  • 2020-audi-s4-6
  • 2020-audi-s4-7
  • 2020-audi-s4-8
  • 2020-audi-s4-9
  • 2020-audi-s4-10
  • 2020-audi-s4-11
  • 2020-audi-s4-12
  • 2020-audi-s4-13
  • 2020-audi-s4-14
  • 2020-audi-s4-15
  • 2020-audi-s4-16
  • 2020-audi-s4-17
  • 2020-audi-s4-18
  • 2020-audi-s4-19
  • 2020-audi-s4-20
  • 2020-audi-s4-21
  • 2020-audi-s4-22
  • 2020-audi-s4-23
  • 2020-audi-s4-24
  • 2020-audi-s4-25
  • 2020-audi-s4-26
  • 2020-audi-s4-27
  • 2020-audi-s4-28
  • 2020-audi-s4-29
  • 2020-audi-s4-30
  • 2020-audi-s4-31
  • 2020-audi-s4-32
  • 2020-audi-s4-33
  • 2020-audi-s4-34
  • 2020-audi-s4-35
  • 2020-audi-s4-36
  • 2020-audi-s4-37
  • 2020-audi-s4-38
  • 2020-audi-s4-39
  • 2020-audi-s4-40
  • 2020-audi-s4-41
  • 2020-audi-s4-42
  • 2020-audi-s4-43
  • 2020-audi-s4-44
  • 2020-audi-s4-45
  • 2020-audi-s4-46
  • 2020-audi-s4-47
  • 2020-audi-s4-48
  • 2020-audi-s4-49
  • 2020-audi-s4-50
  • 2020-audi-s4-51
  • 2020-audi-s4-52
  • 2020-audi-s4-53
  • 2020-audi-s4-54
  • 2020-audi-s4-55
  • 2020-audi-s4-56
  • 2020-audi-s4-57
  • 2020-audi-s4-58
  • 2020-audi-s4-59
  • 2020-audi-s4-60
  • 2020-audi-s4-61
  • 2020-audi-s4-62
  • 2020-audi-s4-63
  • 2020-audi-s4-64
  • 2020-audi-s4-65
  • 2020-audi-s4-66
  • 2020-audi-s4-67
  • 2020-audi-s4-68
  • 2020-audi-s4-69
  • 2020-audi-s4-70
  • 2020-audi-s4-71
  • 2020-audi-s4-72
  • 2020-audi-s4-73
  • 2020-audi-s4-74

For 2020, the Audi S4 sports sedan receives styling and infotainment updates.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 74

On the outside, the S4 gets a new grille with honeycomb inserts and a front bumper with more aggressive air dams.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 74

This S4 test car looks even more aggressive with the available Black Optic Package that adds contrasting black exterior trim and slick 19-inch V-spoke wheels.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 74

Powering the S4 is a carryover 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine making 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 74

The only transmission available in the S4 is an eight-speed automatic. Thankfully, it returns quick and well-timed shifts.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 74

According to the EPA, the S4 returns an estimated 20 miles per gallon in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 74

For the cabin, the biggest update comes in the form of a new MIB3 infotainment system that's 10 times quicker than the previous system.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 74

In this S4 test car, MIB 3 controls a Bang & Olufsen sound system, navigation, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 74

Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster is also found inside of this S4. The 12.3-inch high-resolution display features a special S Performance layout that's exclusive to the S4.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 74

The 2020 Audi S4 starts at $50,895, which includes $995 for destination.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 74

Keep going for more pictures of the 2020 Audi S4.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
13
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
14
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
15
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
16
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
18
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
43
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
44
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
45
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
62
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
63
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
64
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
65
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
66
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
67
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
68
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
69
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
70
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
71
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
72
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
73
of 74
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
74
of 74
Now Reading

2020 Audi S4: A sharper and smarter sports sedan

Up Next

2021 Audi RS6 Avant: The überwagen comes to America
These new and used cars take the longest time to sell

These new and used cars take the longest time to sell

by
Good news! The first Audi RS6 Avants have arrived in the US

Good news! The first Audi RS6 Avants have arrived in the US

by
FCA's future small cars will ride on a PSA platform

FCA's future small cars will ride on a PSA platform

by
Jeep Grand Wagoneer includes a massive nod to Detroit

Jeep Grand Wagoneer includes a massive nod to Detroit

by
Toyota Land Cruiser inspires Japan's upcoming moon rover

Toyota Land Cruiser inspires Japan's upcoming moon rover

by