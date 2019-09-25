2020 Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback make a hot little SUV duo

  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3
  • Audi RS Q3

Audi's latest high-performance RS models are based on the Q3 SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
1
of 70

This is the RS Q3.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
2
of 70

And this is the RS Q3 Sportback.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
3
of 70

Both cars use a turbocharged I5 engine with 400 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
4
of 70

A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission handle shifting duties.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
5
of 70

Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
6
of 70

The new Kyalami Green paint is awesome.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
7
of 70

But Tango Red looks pretty alright, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
8
of 70

Unfortunately, Audi won't be selling the RS Q3 models in the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
9
of 70

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Audi RS Q3.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
10
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
11
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
12
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
13
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
14
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
15
of 70

Audi RS Q3, Static photo, Color: Tango red Audi RS Q3, Static photo, Color:

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
16
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
17
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
18
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
19
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
20
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
21
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
22
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
23
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
24
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
25
of 70

Cockpit

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
26
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
27
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
28
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
29
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
30
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
31
of 70

Engine compartment

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
32
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
33
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
34
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
35
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
36
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
37
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
38
of 70

Cockpit

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
39
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
40
of 70

Static photo Color: Tango red

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
41
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
42
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
43
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
44
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
45
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
46
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
47
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
48
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
49
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
50
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
51
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
52
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
53
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
54
of 70

Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
55
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
56
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
57
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
58
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
59
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
60
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
61
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
62
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
63
of 70

Static photo color: Kyalami green

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
64
of 70

Cockpit

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
65
of 70

Cockpit

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
66
of 70

Detail

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
67
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
68
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
69
of 70

Interior

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Audi
70
of 70
Now Reading

2020 Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback make a hot little SUV duo

Up Next

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback is an impressively burly German

Latest Stories

Lincoln has a new design director and he's only 41

Lincoln has a new design director and he's only 41

by
The 2020 Audi RS Q3 comes in two flavors

The 2020 Audi RS Q3 comes in two flavors

6:36
A Maryland gas station owner dumps his pumps for EV chargers

A Maryland gas station owner dumps his pumps for EV chargers

by
Uber puts Eats right where you can't miss it in app redesign

Uber puts Eats right where you can't miss it in app redesign

by
Chevy's adding a turbo-4 engine to the Blazer, but why?

Chevy's adding a turbo-4 engine to the Blazer, but why?

by