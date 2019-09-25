2020 Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback make a hot little SUV duo

Audi's latest high-performance RS models are based on the Q3 SUV.
This is the RS Q3.
And this is the RS Q3 Sportback.
Both cars use a turbocharged I5 engine with 400 horsepower.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission handle shifting duties.
Quattro all-wheel-drive is standard.
The new Kyalami Green paint is awesome.
But Tango Red looks pretty alright, too.
Unfortunately, Audi won't be selling the RS Q3 models in the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Audi RS Q3.
Detail
Static photo color: Kyalami green
Audi RS Q3, Static photo, Color: Tango red Audi RS Q3, Static photo, Color:
Dynamic photo Color: Tango red
Static photo Color: Tango red
Cockpit
Interior
Engine compartment
Dynamic photo Color: Kyalami green