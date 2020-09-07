Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The 2020 Audi R8 Spyder never ceases to impress

Little changes for 2020 don't change the R8's overall character.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Audi R8 Spyder is one fine supercar.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is nicely appointed, with Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit tech.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

I'm not sold on those non-functional side fangs.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

I don't love the new, full-width honeycomb pattern, either.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Even so, the R8 turns heads wherever it goes.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

How's 602 horsepower sound?

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The R8's design is low, wide and mean.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

And those big exhaust pipes are awesome. 

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder.

2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Audi R8 Spyder
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
