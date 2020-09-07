Little changes for 2020 don't change the R8's overall character.
The Audi R8 Spyder is one fine supercar.
The interior is nicely appointed, with Audi's excellent Virtual Cockpit tech.
I'm not sold on those non-functional side fangs.
I don't love the new, full-width honeycomb pattern, either.
Even so, the R8 turns heads wherever it goes.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10.
How's 602 horsepower sound?
The R8's design is low, wide and mean.
And those big exhaust pipes are awesome.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Audi R8 Spyder.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The 2020 Audi R8 Spyder never ceases to impress
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.