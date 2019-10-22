Aston Martin gives us seven new reasons to love the Vantage

Aston Martin intends to build 141 Vantage AMRs, which might seem like a curious number. However, when you add to those 141 another 59 Vantage 59 Editions (essentially AMRs with some extra carbon fiber and a celebratory, motorsport-aping paint job) you get a nice round 200.
The reason for this is that making the gearbox cope with the V8's full 505 lb-ft would have required extra strengthening. That would have added an extra 220 pounds, meaning an undesirable net gain of 66 pounds for a manual-equipped car compared to one with an automatic.