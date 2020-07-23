It's hard not to love a 715-horsepower grand tourer, especially when it looks this good.
This gorgeous thing is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.
A car as pretty as its name is long.
The exterior details are stunning.
The interior... not so much.
There's lots of performance within.
How about a 715-horsepower V12?
Still, the DBS is mostly a grand tourer.
The raw carbon fiber exterior details are exquisite.
But what do you expect on a car costing $330,000?
Keep scrolling for more photos of this bright orange Aston.
Discuss: 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: A GT superlative
