2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: A GT superlative

It's hard not to love a 715-horsepower grand tourer, especially when it looks this good.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
1 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This gorgeous thing is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
2 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A car as pretty as its name is long.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
3 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The exterior details are stunning.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
4 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior... not so much.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
5 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

There's lots of performance within.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
6 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

How about a 715-horsepower V12?

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
7 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Still, the DBS is mostly a grand tourer.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
8 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The raw carbon fiber exterior details are exquisite.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
9 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

But what do you expect on a car costing $330,000?

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
10 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this bright orange Aston.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
11 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
12 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
13 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
14 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
15 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
16 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
17 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
18 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
19 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
20 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
21 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
22 of 22
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
