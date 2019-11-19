New variant of the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider being offered for 2020

  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider
  • 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia is new for 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
1
of 41

Yes, the cabin is just as tight as before, but if driving purity matters to you, it's hard to beat this car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
2
of 41

This little Alfa Romeo looks like a supercar. Fortunately, it's far more affordable than any Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
3
of 41

Would you opt for bright red seats if you owned an Alfa Romeo 4C?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
4
of 41

This is the 4C Spider's heart, a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's good for 237 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
5
of 41

The 4C Spider's removable top lets the light shine in.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
6
of 41

That is some yellow!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
7
of 41

Gray looks nice on the 4C. It doesn't scream for your attention.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
8
of 41

Which hue would you pick?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
9
of 41

For more photos of the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
10
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
11
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
12
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
13
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
14
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
15
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
16
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
17
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
18
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
19
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
20
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
21
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
22
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
23
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
24
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
25
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
26
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
27
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
28
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
29
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
30
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
31
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
32
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
33
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
34
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
35
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
36
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
37
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
38
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
39
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
40
of 41
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Alfa Romeo
41
of 41
Now Reading

New variant of the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider being offered for 2020

Up Next

Alfa Romeo updates its Giulia sedan for 2020

Latest Stories

Uber will reportedly audio-record US rides for safety

Uber will reportedly audio-record US rides for safety

by
Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept: Electric wagon is production-bound

Volkswagen ID Space Vizzion concept: Electric wagon is production-bound

1:37
2020 Nissan Sentra: More style, more quality, more refinement

2020 Nissan Sentra: More style, more quality, more refinement

3:21
The Nissan Sentra leaps forward for 2020

The Nissan Sentra leaps forward for 2020

by
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plugs in for efficiency, but lets its hair down with 302 hp

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plugs in for efficiency, but lets its hair down with 302 hp

by