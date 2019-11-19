New variant of the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider being offered for 2020

The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia is new for 2020.
Yes, the cabin is just as tight as before, but if driving purity matters to you, it's hard to beat this car.
This little Alfa Romeo looks like a supercar. Fortunately, it's far more affordable than any Ferrari or Lamborghini.
Would you opt for bright red seats if you owned an Alfa Romeo 4C?
This is the 4C Spider's heart, a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's good for 237 horsepower.
The 4C Spider's removable top lets the light shine in.
That is some yellow!
Gray looks nice on the 4C. It doesn't scream for your attention.
Which hue would you pick?
For more photos of the 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, keep clicking through this gallery.