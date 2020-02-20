2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition is radiant in red

This is the 2020 Acura TLX's new PMC Edition.
PMC stands for Performance Manufacturing Center, which is where this car is built.
As in, Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.
This car is hand-assembled on the same lines where Honda builds the Acura NSX supercar.
This Valencia red paint was originally made for the NSX, and it's now offered here.
This is the fanciest Acura TLX you can buy.
And its price reflects that: It's just over $50,000, including destination.
But considering all you get for the money, it's not actually all that expensive.
Only 360 of these TLX PMC Edition sedans will be made.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition.