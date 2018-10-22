The 2019 Zero electric motorcycle lineup gets a technical refresh

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 refresh for Zero's lineup doesn't offer any huge changes, but many meaningful updates.
The Zero DSR gets a number of minor tweaks to make it more comfortable on- and off-road.
These include a new taller windscreen, tank grips for your knees and a 12-volt accessory charging socket.
Zero models equipped with the ZF7.2 battery pack get 35 percent more horsepower an an 8 percent improved top speed.
Zero's ZF14.4 battery pack boasts 10 percent better range thanks to improved chemistry.
Zero is also offering its Charge Tank option as a dealer-installed accessory.
The Charge Tank allows the bike to use Level 2 chargers for much-improved charge times.
Also new for 2019 is the introduction of Zero's Long Term Storage Mode.
This new feature optimizes battery charge levels for long periods of inactivity to maintain battery pack health.
Click through to see more of the 2019 Zero electric motorcycle lineup.