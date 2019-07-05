The Rabbit is the 2019 VW Golf GTI to get

  • 2019 VW Golf GTI
The Volkswagen GTI is one of our favorite hot hatches, and that's even more apparent with this new Rabbit Edition model.

Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The Rabbit Edition gets model-specific, 18-inch, gloss-black wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
LED headlights and black mirror caps are also part of the Rabbit Edition package.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The GTI is still powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
For 2019, the GTI now makes 228 horsepower -- 8 more than before.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Torque output is unchanged at 258 pound-feet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but new for 2019 is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, with stop/start tech.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The Rabbit Edition builds off the base GTI S trim.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The GTI Rabbit Edition just slides in under $30,000, at $29,790, including $895 for destination. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 VW Golf GTI Rabbit Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
