The Rabbit is the 2019 VW Golf GTI to get

The Volkswagen GTI is one of our favorite hot hatches, and that's even more apparent with this new Rabbit Edition model.
The Rabbit Edition gets model-specific, 18-inch, gloss-black wheels.
LED headlights and black mirror caps are also part of the Rabbit Edition package.
The GTI is still powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine.
For 2019, the GTI now makes 228 horsepower -- 8 more than before.
Torque output is unchanged at 258 pound-feet.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but new for 2019 is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic, with stop/start tech.
The Rabbit Edition builds off the base GTI S trim.
The GTI Rabbit Edition just slides in under $30,000, at $29,790, including $895 for destination.
