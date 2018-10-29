2019 Volvo XC60 is a sensible Swede

  • 2019 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD R-Design
The 2019 Volvo XC60 may be the best compact luxury SUV you can buy for $60,000.

European rivals such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC can't match the XC60's combination of power, luxury or cargo capacity for its $61,465 as-tested price.

Base prices for the 2019 Volvo XC60 range from $39,800 to $61,050 plus $995 for destination.

The XC60 is rated for 21 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. After 564 miles of testing, I averaged 23.9 mpg. 

My T6 tester is equipped with a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine good for 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Inside the XC60, you'll find one of the most beautifully crafted cabins on the market. Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help complete the package.

My favorite part of the XC60's interior is its Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. $3,200 is totally worth it for getting one of the best optional sound systems on the market.

At 63.3 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, the XC60 leads its segment.

Because Volvo makes a point of focusing on safety, the XC60 comes standard with collision-mitigation braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high beams.

Click or scroll through for more photos of the 2019 Volvo XC60.

