2019 Volvo V60 T8: A powerful hybrid wagon

The new Volvo V60 wagon is available with a T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain in other markets.
Like the T8 versions of other US-spec Volvos, the V60 combines a 2.0-liter I4 engine, turbocharger, supercharger and 10.4-kWh battery pack.
Total system output is rated at a healthy 390 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.
The T8's battery pack is good for about 30 miles of EV driving range, under the European testing regimen.
Nothing about the T8 package changes the way the Volvo V60 looks -- which is to say, it still looks awesome.
In the S60 sedan, opting for the T8 powertrain is an $8,000 upcharge over an equivalent T6 model.
Volvo even offers a less-powerful T6 Twin Engine PHEV option, which we don't get in the US.
Also, let's talk about how great this car looks against a snowy Swedish background.
The Volvo V60 is one of the prettiest wagons available anywhere.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Volvo V60 T8 from our test drive in Sweden.