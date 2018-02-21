  • 2019 Volvo V60
    1
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    2
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    3
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    4
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    5
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    6
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    7
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    8
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    9
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    10
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    11
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    12
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    13
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    14
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    15
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    16
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    17
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    18
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    19
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    20
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    21
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    22
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    23
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    24
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    25
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    26
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    27
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    28
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    29
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    30
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    31
    of 32
  • 2019 Volvo V60
    32
    of 32

Be still my heart. This thing is gorgeous.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Volvo wagons have always been style icons. This one is no different.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

The V60 will be offered with two different plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Just imagine this thing with blue paint and a Polestar tune. Good golly.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Don't want a hybrid version? Volvo will also sell the V60 with a regular T6 engine in the US.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Shut up and take my money.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Like the XC60 crossover, the V60 rides on Volvo's modular SPA platform.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Longroof love. What a beauty.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

The V60's interior is exactly like that of the XC60. Not that I'm complaining.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Imagine nestling into this cabin on a cold Swedish morning.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

The V60 will be available through the company's Care by Volvo vehicle subscription service.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More
1 of 32
|

2019 Volvo V60 checks all the right boxes

Published:
Up Next
2019 Volvo XC40 gets the top-level...
30

Latest Stories

Kumar Galhotra named Ford NA president in wake of Raj Nair departure

Kumar Galhotra named Ford NA president in wake of Raj Nair departure

by
Tesla outsells BMW, Audi and Mercedes' flagships in their home market

Tesla outsells BMW, Audi and Mercedes' flagships in their home market

by
IIHS begins testing reverse automatic braking

IIHS begins testing reverse automatic braking

by
Hey, Susan Purkhiser, how'd you get to be a super-awesome stunt driver?

Hey, Susan Purkhiser, how'd you get to be a super-awesome stunt driver?

by
UPS to deploy 50 plug-in hybrid delivery trucks

UPS to deploy 50 plug-in hybrid delivery trucks

by
Polestar 1 hybrid to make first public appearance in Geneva

Polestar 1 hybrid to make first public appearance in Geneva

by