The 2019 Volvo S90 starts at just under $50,000. My loaded, all-wheel-drive T8 Inscription tester is priced at $82,190 including $995 for destination.

Power for the top-tier S90 T8 comes from a supercharged and turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

With the help of an 87-horsepower electric motor on the rear axle, total system output is 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

That's enough to get the near-4,600-pound sedan to 60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds.

With a fully charged battery ready to deliver up to 21 miles of all-electric driving range, the plug-in hybrid can deliver as much as 71 MPGe combined.

As a regular hybrid, the S90 T8 is good for 29 mpg combined.

My tester is equipped with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 9-inch touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Driver-assistance features include a head-up display, automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control with steering support, collision-mitigation braking, blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert.

Trunk space is on the shy side at just 13.5 cubic feet.

Click or scroll further for more photos of the 2019 Volvo S90 T8 E-AWD Inscription.

2019 Volvo S90 T8 plug-in hybrid beautifies electrification

The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs equal parts style and technology

