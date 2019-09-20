Volkswagen's GLI is to the Jetta as the legendary GTI is to the automaker's Golf. However, it's not that simple...
Like the GTI hatch, the sedan is powered the very same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
However, the Jetta's chassis is slightly heavier with a longer wheelbase than the GTI, which means that even sharpened up, it's a bit softer than the hatch.
The toughest Jetta is also rocking a more aggressive design with larger front intakes and red trim.
The Jetta GLI's cabin is noticeably cheaper in terms of materials and features than its GTI hatchback brethren.
It's cheaper, too, but the cost-cutting may have been taken too far.
It's possible to get Volkswagen's Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive dampers, but only on the limited 35th Anniversary Edition. We had to make do without and, honestly, didn't miss it.
The GLI's more traditional sedan configuration will appeal to owners who want (or need) a discrete trunk. The additional second-row legroom doesn't hurt either.
The Autobahn trim also features the latest generation of VW infotainment, including the Digital Cockpit instrument cluster.
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. VW is also the only major automaker we've seen to support MirrorLink, giving owners a third app streaming choice.
Check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Volkswagen GLI or keep clicking or swiping through for more pictures of bright-red trim.