2019 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid is green in a hurry

Traditionally, the RAV4 Hybrid has been the fuel-miser's play.
Toyota says this new 2019 model isn't just the most efficient model, it's also the quickest and best handling.
This XSE trim features a contrasting black-painted roof.
The XSE Hybrid includes a sport-tuned suspension with firmer shocks and springs.
Black-painted wheels and black fender overriders make the XSE.
You can have any color interior you want in the XSE Hybrid, as long as it's black Softex with blue accents.
The XSE is available in Blizzard Pearl, Silver Sky Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, or Blueprint (a new color).
While gas-only models arrive earlier, if you want a 2019 RAV4 Hybrid, you'll have to wait for the first quarter of next year to find one at your local dealer.
