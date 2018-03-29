2019 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid is green in a hurry

  • 22-toyota-rav4-hybrid-xse-ny-auto-show-2018
Traditionally, the RAV4 Hybrid has been the fuel-miser's play. 

Toyota says this new 2019 model isn't just the most efficient model, it's also the quickest and best handling.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Toyota says this new 2019 model isn't just the most efficient model, it's also the quickest and best handling.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
This XSE trim features a contrasting black-painted roof.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The XSE Hybrid includes a sport-tuned suspension with firmer shocks and springs.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Black-painted wheels and black fender overriders make the XSE.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
You can have any color interior you want in the XSE Hybrid, as long as it's black Softex with blue accents.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The XSE is available in Blizzard Pearl, Silver Sky Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, or Blueprint (a new color).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
While gas-only models arrive earlier, if you want a 2019 RAV4 Hybrid, you'll have to wait for the first quarter of next year to find one at your local dealer.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Keep clicking or scrolling to view more images of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
