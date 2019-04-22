2019 Toyota RAV4 is the best it's been in years

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Toyota RAV4 has history.
It was part of the initial small-SUV segment that eventually blossomed into one of the most desirable bunches of cars in the automotive industry.
But by the time its fourth generation came around in 2012, the originally interesting crossover looked and felt about as exciting as an annual physical.
For its fifth generation, Toyota has seen to give the RAV4 some character again, and to great effect.
While it may still be a safe choice among compact crossover SUVs, the RAV4 feels more interesting than it has in years.
Practicality might be a major purchasing factor for many small SUV buyers, but that doesn't mean a car needs to be devoid of anything interesting.
One look at the 2019 RAV4's new design is all it takes to realize that fun has a place, as well.
The soft edges of the fourth-gen RAV4 have been cast aside in favor of hard creases, giving it its most interesting look in over a decade.
The hefty body cladding gives it even more character, too.
