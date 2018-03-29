2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure has Subaru in its sights

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Toyota isn't saying it, but this tougher-looking RAV4 Adventure trim looks tailor made to tackle Subaru.
Notice the unique wheels and the dark fender overriders.
A more pugnacious nose derives its look from the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
A high-rise roof rack adds to the utilitarian flare of the Adventure spec.
Like other RAV4 trims, a power liftgate is available.
The RAV4's interior is much improved over the outgoing fourth-generation model. The Adventure model gets splashes of contrasting color and other unique trim bits.
Well, this looks comfy.
The Adventure gets its own lower fascia and fog lamps, too.
Blind-spot warning is available, along with a host of other active safety gear.
