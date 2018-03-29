2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure has Subaru in its sights

  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
  • Toyota RAV4 Adventure New York Auto Show 2018
Toyota isn't saying it, but this tougher-looking RAV4 Adventure trim looks tailor made to tackle Subaru.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Notice the unique wheels and the dark fender overriders.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A more pugnacious nose derives its look from the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
A high-rise roof rack adds to the utilitarian flare of the Adventure spec.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Like other RAV4 trims, a power liftgate is available.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The RAV4's interior is much improved over the outgoing fourth-generation model. The Adventure model gets splashes of contrasting color and other unique trim bits.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Well, this looks comfy.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The Adventure gets its own lower fascia and fog lamps, too.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Blind-spot warning is available, along with a host of other active safety gear.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Keep clicking or scrolling through for more images of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Adventure.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
