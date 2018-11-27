2019 Toyota Prius slaps an electric motor out back

  • 2019 Toyota Prius
Toyota introduced a raft of changes to the 2019 Prius, the most important of which is the addition of optional all-wheel drive.     

The rear electric motor will provide rear-wheel traction from 0 to 6 miles per hour, and after that, it'll kick in as needed up to 43 mph.    

Otherwise, the car will continue to operate as a front-wheel-drive car, boosting fuel economy that would otherwise be lost to an always-on system.    

Toyota estimates its AWD Prius will return 52 miles per gallon city and 48 mpg highway.    

All-wheel drive will only be available on the two highest trims of 2019 Prius, XLE and Limited. 

The base L Eco trim is geared for outright economy, with an estimated fuel economy of 58 mpg city and 52 mpg highway.    

All other FWD variants are estimated to achieve 54 mpg city and 50 mpg highway.    

