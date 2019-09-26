2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 is a bona fide track star

  • 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 is not here to half-ass anything.   

It's a dedicated performance car that shows off every inch of what STI's engineers can do.     

If you never go to the track, you'd be doing this car a disservice by owning it.    

Then again, getting your hands on one will be an exercise in and of itself.    

Subaru is bringing just 209 examples of the S209 to the US, its sole market.     

Deliveries are expected to begin around November, but the automaker is still sussing out the details of which dealers will receive them.     

Pricing is also TBD, but it should arrive within the next couple of weeks.     

While Subaru said it discourages dealer markups, dealerships are independent businesses that have plenty of leeway to tack on a "market adjustment" or two.

Those 209 lucky buyers might end up paying far more than what Subaru puts on the window sticker. 

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Subaru WRX STI S209.

