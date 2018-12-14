The 2019 Subaru WRX Series.Gray is a hugely fun performance sedan

  • 2019 Subaru WRX Series.Gray
The 2019 Subaru WRX hasn't significantly changed this year, but it does add a Series.Gray styling package.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
The new option pack adds Cool Gray Khaki paint, which looks blue rather than gray; black 18-inch wheels; blacked-out badges and mirrors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Under that hood scoop is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, flat-four engine with 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
A six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive are standard, though a continuously variable transmission is offered as an option.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Fuel economy is one of the WRX's weak spots, at 21 miles per gallon city and 27 mpg highway -- though some buyers may find that worth the price of admission for having AWD.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Safety technology is lacking on manual-transmission WRXs, with precollision braking only offered on models with the CVT.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Back-seat room is plentiful, and at 12 cubic feet, the trunk has a generous amount of luggage space, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
All 2019 WRXs use a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. A 7-inch screen with navigation is optional.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Pricing for the 2019 WRX runs from $28,080 (with destination) for the base manual-transmission model to $34,580 for the CVT-equipped WRX Limited.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Subaru WRX.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
