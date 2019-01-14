2019 Subaru STI S209 is a limited-edition rocket

Photos
  • 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
The S209 is Subaru's first STI "S-Line" car to be sold in the US, and only 200 examples will be sold.

Continuing the tradition of the S-Line models available in Japan since 2000, the S209 gets upgrades to both its engine and chassis. 

It uses the 2.5-liter H4 engine we know from the stock STI, though its turbocharger has increased boost, a bigger turbine and compressor.

The result is 341 horsepower, and Subaru says 10 percent more torque will be available at 3,600 rpm, right in the heart of the power band.

The engine also gets a high-flow fuel pump and larger fuel injectors.

In a nod to the 2004-07 WRX STI, the S209 even gets an intercooler water spray system, operated via steering wheel paddles. 

The S209 takes a number of cues from Subaru's STI Nürburgring Challenge race car, including a 1.7-inch wider body, 0.6-inch wider track, big fender flares and a flexible front-strut tower bar.

Front bumper canards help generate extra downforce, and vents on the rear fenders help reduce drag.

A carbon fiber roof and rear wing help reduce weight.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the S209.

